Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

