This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
