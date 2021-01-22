 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

