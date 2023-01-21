 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts