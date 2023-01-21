This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
