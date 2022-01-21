This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
