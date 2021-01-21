For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
