Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

