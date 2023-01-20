 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

