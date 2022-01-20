This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Most likely, the …
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Bristol area should see a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area …