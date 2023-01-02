This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see some morn…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. W…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.