Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.