Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…