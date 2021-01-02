 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

