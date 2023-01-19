 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

