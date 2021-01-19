 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bristol Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

