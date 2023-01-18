This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
