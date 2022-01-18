Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.