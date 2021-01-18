 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

