Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Areas of fog. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

