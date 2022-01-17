This evening in Bristol: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
