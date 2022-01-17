 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

