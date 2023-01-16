Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.