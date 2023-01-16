For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
