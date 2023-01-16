 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts