Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
