Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.