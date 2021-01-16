 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sunday, Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts