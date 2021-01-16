Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sunday, Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.