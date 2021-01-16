For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Sunday, Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol resident…
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It look…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. …
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should ex…