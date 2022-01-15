This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Bristol Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 4:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.