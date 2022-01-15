Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Bristol Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 4:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.