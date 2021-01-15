 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts