Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
