This evening in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. T…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. T…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…