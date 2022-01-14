Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
