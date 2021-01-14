 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

