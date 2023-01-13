 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

