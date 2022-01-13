Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 14 degrees is today's…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…