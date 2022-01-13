Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.