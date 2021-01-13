 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

