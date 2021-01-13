This evening in Bristol: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 d…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It look…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should ex…