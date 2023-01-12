 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

