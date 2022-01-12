 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Local Weather

