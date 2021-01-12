 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

