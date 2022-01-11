 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

