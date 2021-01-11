 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

