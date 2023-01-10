Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. E…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. T…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…