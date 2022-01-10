This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
