Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.