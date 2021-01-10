Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 deg…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds s…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is to…