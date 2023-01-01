Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
