Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.