This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.