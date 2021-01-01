This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rai…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.74. A 10-degree low is f…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the …