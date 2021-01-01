 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

