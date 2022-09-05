Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
