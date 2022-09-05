Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.