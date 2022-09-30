Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.