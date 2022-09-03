Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
