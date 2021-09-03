Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
