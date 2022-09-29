Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.