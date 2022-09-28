 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

