Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.