Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.