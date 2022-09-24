Bristol will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Bristol, VA
