Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North.