Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA
