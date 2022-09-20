Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect pe…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorr…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It …
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a w…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …